Elliot Page opens up about past romance with Kate Mara

In their new memoir, Pageboy, actor Elliot Page has opened up about their past romance with Kate Mara.

Page revealed the relationship happened “right after” they came out as gay in 2014. In 2020, Page later came out as a trans man.

In an extract from the book shared with People, Page said: “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara.”

“She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella. I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can,” Page continued. “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak.

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that – I think a lot of us do this – who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.

Mara has previously appeared Brokeback Mountain, American Horror Story and opposite Page in My Days of Mercy.

Page went on to say that while no longer together, they are sill close.

“I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about,” Page continued.

Page has previously spoken about how The Umbrella Academy incorporated their own personal transition into the show’s third season.

The actor told US talk show host Seth Meyers on Late Night how the series’ “wonderful” showrunner Steve Blackman helped develop Page’s character – known as Vanya in the first two seasons, and Viktor in the new episodes.

“When we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show,” the Inception star explained, adding that the team hired an “incredible” writer to help tell the story, Thomas Page McBee, who Page met while working on a mini-series called Tales Of The City.

“He wrote an extraordinary book called Amateur, which I highly recommend everybody to read. He was the first trans man to box in Madison Square Garden,” Page explained.

“His book and his work in general are so much about masculinity and what it means and exploring that… Thomas came on board and helped out and I feel proud of it and excited for people to see it.”