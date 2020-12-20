Elliot Page thanks fans for support after coming out as transgender

Elliot Page has thanked fans for their support after he came out as transgender earlier this month (December 1).

The Umbrella Academy star shared a statement on social media confirming his gender identity, as well as his pronouns – he/they – and name.

In Page’s first post on Instagram since sharing the news, he posted a selfie with the caption: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other.”

He added: If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot”.

In Page’s statement, he said he felt “lucky to be writing this” and to have “arrived at this place in my life”.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

Page’s partner Emma Portner praised him for coming out, sharing his statement on her Instagram page. “Trans, queer and nonbinary people are a gift to this world,” Portner wrote.

“I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

The day after Page posted the statement, Netflix – who produce The Umbrella Academy – began updating his name on cast lists and in credits.

The actor also starred in films including Inception, Tales Of The City, Flatliners, Tallulah, and My Days Of Mercy, which are also available on the streaming platform.