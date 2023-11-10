Elon Musk biopic being made by A24, Darren Aronofsky to direct

A biopic about entrepreneur Elon Musk is in development, Variety has confirmed.

Based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk, published in September, the movie is set to be directed by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem For A Dream, The Whale).

According to Variety, the competition surrounding adapting Issacson’s book on the polarising Tesla founder was significant, however it was film studio A24 (Midsommar, Hereditary) who will be producing the biopic.

Advertisement

Musk, the founder of spacecraft manufacturing company, SpaceX, has recently faced criticism for the changes he has been implementing since taking over X (formerly Twitter). He is also the wealthiest person in the world currently, with an estimated worth of over $200billion.

Isaacson authored several biographies, including that of Apple CEO Steve Jobs, which was adapted into the 2015 movie of the same name. It starred Michael Fassbender as Jobs, Kate Winslet as marketing executive, Joanna Hoffman, and was directed by Danny Boyle.

Aronofsky, whose filmography includes, Mother! and Black Swan, is known for his handling of psychological fiction and surreal events. His 2022 film, The Whale, received critical acclaim, with Brendan Fraser winning Best Actor at the Oscars for his leading role.

Black Swan, the 2010 psychological horror about the trials and tribulations of the New York City Ballet was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture, with Natalie Portman taking home the award for Best Actress.

A24, who have risen to fame in the last few years with the success of films such as, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Talk To Me and Moonlight, are also known for their production of often psychologically disturbing, bleak, mind-bending movies.

Advertisement

It is not yet confirmed when production will begin on the biopic, but elsewhere, Musk finds himself being trolled on X by horror author, Stephen King.