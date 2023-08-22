Elon Musk blocks actor James Woods after Twitter argument

Elon Musk has blocked actor James Woods on X/Twitter after the pair had an argument on the site.

Woods hit out at Musk for his recent decision to remove the block function from the site, saying that if the decision “removes the ability to block concerted harassment by trolls or organised political entities, how will ‘X’ be any different from Jack Dorsey’s horrid Twitter”?

He added: “Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X are mere pawns to turn the site into an electronic shopping mall.

“The man I thought was a defender of free speech is just another greedy capitalist. Disappointing, but not surprising.”

Then, Woods shared a screenshot revealing that he had been blocked by Musk after the comments.

He wrote: “You prerogative, sir, which is exactly my point. Have a nice day.”

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” the tech mogul posted on X on Friday (August 18). He added that he believes the function “makes no sense”.

Musk was supported publicly in the decision by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who replied and said:“💯. mute only.”

Elsewhere, Musk has said that X will fund the legal fees of anyone “unfairly treated” by their employer for what they like or post on the site.

The Twitter brand name, and the iconic blue bird logo that was in place for 17 years, is now being retired on the app as phones automatically update, with the site now being known as X.