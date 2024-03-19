Awards ceremony honouring Elon Musk is cancelled following Barbra Streisand statement

An event set to honour Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch among others has been cancelled, following complaints from high-profile figures.

It was announced on March 13 that this year’s honourees for the Opperman Foundation’s Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award included Musk, Murdoch, Martha Stewart, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Milken.

The inclusion of the Tesla founder and the former FOX news CEO sparked backlash from members of the Ginsburg family. Ginsburg’s son, James criticised the foundation, saying his mother would be “appalled” at the honourees.

Ginsburg told CNN: “When you think of trying to create a more just society, which of course was mom’s ultimate goal, those are probably about the last names that would come to mind.”

Calling the news a “desecration to [his] mother’s memory”, he said: “I think she’d be appalled.”

Yesterday (March 18) Barbra Streisand took to Instagram to show her support for the Ginsburg family, and join them in condemning the choice of honourees for the ceremony.

Reflecting on receiving the honour from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor last year, Streisand wrote: “Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor stand as two of the most respected women role models, and their commitment to democratic values, especially women’s rights, is unequaled.”

She continued: “That’s why I join the Ginsburg family in condemning the choice of honourees this year. I had the privilege of meeting Justice Ginsburg on several occasions, and I strongly doubt she would approve of these awardees.”

The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the Library Of Congress on April 13, made a statement (Billboard) which read: “Our purpose was only to remember her and to honour her leadership. And, while we believe each of the honourees is worthy of our respect for their leadership and their notable contributions, the Foundation has decided that the planned ceremony in April 2024 will be cancelled.”

