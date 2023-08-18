Elton John has dinner with Kevin Spacey after giving evidence in sexual assault trial

Elton John has been seen at a dinner party with Kevin Spacey, one month after giving testimony in the actor’s sexual assault trial.

In a video uploaded by a band named The Snugglers on Instagram on Wednesday (August 16), the pair are seen alongside John’s husband David Furnish having dinner at restaurant La Petite Maison in Nice, France.

The band, who performed Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicious Minds’ for the bash, wrote in the caption: “We had the chance to perform for those absolute legends: Sir @eltonjohn & @kevinspacey ! In this clip sir Elton is singing with us. Feeling blessed.”

Last month (July 26), Spacey was cleared of nine sexual offence charges in London after a four-week trial, including seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The actor was accused of the charges by four men, in incidents alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

John and Furnish both provided evidence in the trial, where they shared recollections around a 2001 party hosted by them at the latter’s home in Windsor. In testimony via video link, John said Spacey had attended the annual White Tie and Tiara Ball in 2001, but not any other year.

One of Spacey’s alleged victims claimed he was sexually assaulted by the actor on the way to the ball in 2002, which Spacey denied attending (via BBC).

In Furnish’s testimony, he remembered Spacey attending the ball in 2001, saying “as an Oscar-winning actor, there was a lot of excitement he was at the ball”.

Ahead of the trial, Spacey denied all the charges and described the prosecution’s case against him as “weak”.

Spacey will make his acting comeback in upcoming thriller Control, where he provides the voice of the main antagonist. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.