Elton John is inviting fans to his virtual pre-Oscars party

Elton John is inviting fans to attend his virtual pre-Oscars party.

The singer, who has famously been hosting viewing parties for the Academy Awards since 1992, is now giving fans the chance to watch the live-streamed event for $19.99 (£14.99).

John announced the news on TikTok with his husband David Furnish, where the couple will also be hosting a pre-show special.

“Bored with lockdown?” Elton teased, before David invited fans to join.

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris will host the event, with Dua Lipa also joining as a musical guest, performing alongside Elton John.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” John said in a statement obtained by Music News.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one-of-a-kind Oscar Pre-Party.”

There will be four different streams, adapting to each time zone, with the first one beginning at 4pm PDT, and a later one starting at 7pm BST. All tickets sales will go towards the Elton John AIDS foundation, and you can book one here.

This year’s Academy Awards will take place on Sunday April 25. Here’s a full list of the nominees.