‘Elvis’ soundtrack deluxe edition features more songs by Austin Butler

Elvis director Baz Lurhmann has unveiled the deluxe edition of the movie’s soundtrack, which features a raft of previously unreleased recordings from Austin Butler.

“The whole Elvis music team has answered the call from fans with this new Deluxe Edition of the Elvis soundtrack,” said Luhrmann in a statement.

“Featuring everything from previously unreleased recordings by Austin Butler to contemporary takes on Elvis’s classics and a fresh mash-up with the Backstreet Boys, the Deluxe album reveals all the complex layers of Austin’s performance, Elvis’s music and those who continue his legacy.”

The deluxe edition – which is now available across music streaming platforms – boasts 52 songs in total, 15 more than the standard edition.

The previously unreleased recordings by Butler include ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘Crawfish’ (which was recorded live on set), and ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’.



The expanded soundtrack also features “Fly Away Weave,” (a mix of ‘I’ll Fly Away’ and ‘That’s All Right’), as well as Blind Lemon Jefferson’s ‘That Black Snake Moan’, which also features Gary Clark Jr., Shannon Sanders, the Nashville Urban Choir, Shonka Dukureh, Lanesha Randolph, and the film’s composer Elliott Wheeler.

Other additions include Jamieson Shaw’s “Toxic Las Vegas’ (a mix of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ and ‘Viva Las Vegas’), which appeared in the film but was only recently released as a single. There’s also ‘Backstreet Bossa Nova’ (Daisy O’Dell’s remix of the Backstreet Boys’ ‘Backstreet’s Back’ with Elvis’ ‘Bossa Nova Baby’.

Additional contemporary takes on Elvis’ songs inlcude G-Dragon‘s cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’, and Kacey Musgraves‘ version of the same song with Mark Robson.

You can view listen to the deluxe edition below.

Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley has earned him a Best Actor nomination at this year’s Oscars. His fellow nominees in the category are Brendan Fraser, Collin Farrell, Bill Nighy and Paul Mescal.

In a four-star review of Elvis, NME wrote: “The ‘Moulin Rouge!’ director serves up a big-screen epic we can’t help falling in love with… Butler’s impressive vocals are worth a covers album on their own – but the modern sounds help freshen up a decades-old discography.”