A UK special screening of the new Elvis Presley biopic Elvis is taking place in London tonight (May 31) – you’ll be able to watch a livestream from the red carpet at BFI Southbank below.

The new film, which will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on June 24, has been co-written and directed by Baz Luhrmann, whose previous work includes Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby.

Elvis documents the life and music of the legendary Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler) as seen through the prism of his relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Hanks, Butler and Luhrmann will be among the stars in attendance at tonight’s central London screening at BFI Southbank, with the red carpet proceedings set to kick off at 5:45pm local time this evening. You’ll be able to watch all of the action, which will feature interviews and be hosted by Yinka Bokinni, above.

Butler and Hanks’ co-stars Olivia DeJonge (who plays Elvis’ wife Priscilla Presley), Yola (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and Luke Bracey (Jerry Schilling) will also be walking the red carpet at tonight’s event.

Furthermore, Catherine Martin, Elvis producer and production and costume designer, and producers Schuyler Weiss, Gail Berman and Patrick McCormick are set to be in attendance at the screening.

A synopsis for Elvis adds: “As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between Parker and Prsley spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

“Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”