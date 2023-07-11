Emily Blunt explains why she’s taking a year off from acting

Emily Blunt has revealed she’s taking a year off from acting.

The actor appeared on iHeart podcast Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi, where she explained that she wanted to spend more time with her children over the next year.

Blunt, who shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet, with husband John Krasinski, said: “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits.

“And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

In the same interview, Blunt shared what it was like being neighbours with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana in Brooklyn, New York.

“Matt is just the most easygoing, beautiful person,” she added. “Lucy is even more beautiful – sorry, Matt. But we all became friends and then they moved to Brooklyn and they said, ‘We found this amazing building.’ And of course, we were like, ‘We’ll live in the same building!’ But there’s really lovely, cool people living in Brooklyn and we have Sunday night dinners… the kids love each other.”

Blunt next stars in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opposite Damon, where she plays J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty. Cillian Murphy plays the lead role, with the supporting cast including Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Josh Hartnett.

Beyond Oppenheimer, Blunt stars in the film Pain Hustlers from director David Yates and The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling, which is scheduled for next year.

Earlier this year, Tom Holland revealed he had taken a break from acting following filming on his latest series, The Crowded Room, due to how “difficult” it was.