Emily Blunt says “strong female lead” is “worst thing ever” to read in script

Emily Blunt has said that “strong female leads” are the “worst thing ever”.

The actor reflected on the scripts she receives for new projects, saying that she loves characters “with a secret” but dislikes tropes around femininity.

Discussing her new role in The English, in which she plays aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke, Blunt told The Telegraph: “I love a character with a secret. And I loved Cornelia’s buoyancy, her hopefulness, her guilelessness.