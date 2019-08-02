Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ is hitting Netflix this month

2002 film won an Oscar for 'Lose Yourself'

8 Mile, the semi-biographical 2002 film starring Eminem, is coming to Netflix this month.

The film, which featured the track the Oscar-winning hit ‘Lose Yourself’, will be available on the streaming service from August 16.

It tells the tale of aspiring rapper Jimmy ‘B-Rabbit’ Smith Jr. (Eminem), who lives in a trailer park in Warren, Michigan, and his attempt to launch a career in hip-hop.

The film was a hit both commercially and critically. It opened with the second highest earnings for an R-rated movie in the US at the time, and critics praised Eminem for his debut acting role. LA Weekly’s John Powers wrote that, “Eminem plays Rabbit with riveting, flamboyantly expressive intensity.”

Last November, Eminem shared a photo from the movie to mark 16 years since its release. The rapper posted a photo of his character B-Rabbit flipping the bird in a beanie with a hood up.

Eminem wrote beneath the photo: “B-Rabbit in the house. #TBT Throwback to 16 years ago today #8mile.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed what it would take for himself and Eminem to settle their ongoing feud – by putting “us on a track, see who comes harder.”

He also recently said he came up with Eminem diss track ‘Rap Devil’ while drunk in a locker room.

“We went in the locker room of a place where we were at and I just did it on the spot after that shit released, in a matter of hours dude,” said Kelly. “I was with Odell [Beckham Jr, Cleveland Browns] the night before, celebrating the $100 million contract thing. I was still just drunk, like, ‘This muthafucka’.”

Kelly added that he wrote the verses before Facetiming them to rapper YBN Cordae.

“I played him the first three verses,” Kelly added. “He was like, ‘Yo, this Em you gotta go off.’ I was like, ‘What you mean? I did go off.’ But that’s when I wrote the fourth verse.”