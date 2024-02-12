Emma Watson’s car towed after ‘illegally’ parking in front of pizza restaurant

Emma Watson‘s car has reportedly been towed and impounded after being ‘illegally’ parked in front of a pizza restaurant, with the actress since poking fun at the incident.

The Harry Potter star’s Audi was parked in a no parking area in Stratford-Upon-Avon, according to a report by the Daily Mail, which led to the manager of a nearby pizza restaurant’s owner having his own vehicle trapped for a number of hours.

According to the report, the manager went through the local restaurants to find the owner, and after having no luck rang the police, who called a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

Advertisement

Watson reportedly then came out of a local pub when she saw her vehicle was being moved, and despite speaking to officers, her car was towed away. Warwickshire Police confirmed to the Daily Mail that a blue Audi was taken away and impounded.

Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. 😂 Merchant of Venice v good if you can still get tickets. @TheRSC — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) February 8, 2024

The actress has now responded to the story on her X (formerly Twitter) page, quipping: “Still searching for parking in Stratford upon Avon. [Cry laughing emoji] Merchant of Venice v good if you can still get tickets. @TheRSC.”

Watson famously played the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, and in recent years has starred in Beauty And The Beast and Little Women.

The latter 2019 Greta Gerwig film remains her most-recent credit to date, and last year she spoke about what she’s been up to since.

While reflecting on a card in a tarot deck, she told Vogue: “It is an indicator of a major and inexorable change of tectonic breadth so it stands for achievement, fulfilment, possibilities and potentially successful conclusions. I have been sowing a lot of seeds over the last four or five years.”

Advertisement

She added: “You can’t always be in the reaping stage or the harvest stage in life. Life has seasons. For me, the card speaks about a kind of ripeness, things coming to fruition.”

Earlier in 2023, she spoke about stepping away from acting and working on a gin business with her brother, telling the Financial Times: “I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged.

“It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process. I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say.”