Emmy Awards criticised for nominating Bella Ramsey for Best Actress

The Emmy Awards have been criticised after nominating Bella Ramsey for Best Actress at this year’s awards.

The star of The Last Of Us is non-binary, and has recently shared their hope for gender-neutral categories at award ceremonies.

The 19-year-old has been nominated for the award alongside alongside Sarah Snook (Succession), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) and Keri Russell (The Diplomat) at the 2023 Emmys, and many have shared their dislike of the choice, owing to Ramsey’s gender-fluid identity, which they revealed earlier this year.

“‘best actress’ for an openly nonbinary person who wore a binder the entire filming hahahahaha sick,” one wrote on social media.

Another added: “Award shows need more inclusive categories for people with gender-expansive identities.”

In an interview after the nomination was announced, The Last Of Us creator Craig Mazin said that he had spoken with Ramsey about the situation, and that it’s “a really interesting challenge” in the film industry.

He told Variety: “On the one hand, the conversation about gender has transformed dramatically and in a very progressive and positive way.