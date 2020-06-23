GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

Cinemas across England to reopen in July with new schedules and socially distanced seating

Will you be going back to the cinema this summer?

By Ella Kemp
Coronavirus cinemas film
CREDIT: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Cinemas across England will be allowed to open from July 4 in keeping with the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures. News on Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland remains unconfirmed.

A staggered film schedule will allow for fewer crowds in lobbies, while rearranged seating options will allow families and individuals to remain socially distanced during screenings.

Ahead of today’s (June 23) announcement from Boris Johnson confirming the July 4 date, Cineworld had said it would be reopening all of its venues (including Picturehouse branches) nationwide from July 10.

Advertisement

Since cinemas were shuttered in the UK in March, multiplexes and independent venues alike have been working towards reopening for Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet.

While a number of summer blockbusters, including Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar’s Soul, have been pushed back to later in the year, Tenet was only delayed by two weeks, from July 17 to July 31.

However, last month a survey carried out by the Independent Cinema Office revealed over 200 independent film venues felt unable to reopen with social distancing measures in place, saying September would be more realistic.

Following today’s news, Phil Clapp, chief executive of the UK Cinema Association said in a statement: “Today’s announcement is hugely welcome not just to cinema operators in England, but also we know to the many regular cinema-goers who can’t wait to get back to enjoying the big screen experience.

“We welcome in particular the acknowledgement implicit in today’s statement of the work the sector has undertaken in reassuring ministers that cinemas in England can reopen safely for audiences and staff members alike.”

Advertisement

He continued: “While discussions with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continue, today is undoubtedly a significant step forward for the UK cinema sector.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.