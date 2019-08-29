Enter the Tobey-verse? Deep fake video sees Tobey Maguire replacing Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

This is creepy.
Tobey Maguire has undertaken an unlikely return to the role of Spider-Man, and it’s all thanks to a deep fake video.
While he hasn’t actually donned the iconic web-slinger’s suit once more, the new video sees Maguire replacing Holland as Spider-Man in the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Using the effect with arguably seamless results, Maguire’s face effortlessly replaces that of Holland in the box-office smash sequel.
The throwback to Maguire’s days as Peter Parker come after it was confirmed that Spidey is returning to Sony after a dispute with Disney.
Disney were seeking a 50/50 co-financing agreement between the two studios on any future Spider-Man movies in the MCU, but it was rejected by Sony before negotiations broke down entirely.
Earlier this week, a devoted Spider-Man fan also launched a website to simply let fans see if the beloved character has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As fans cling onto hope that a resolution might eventually be forged, one has created a simple site that allows comic book fans to find out whether he’s in or out of the franchise. So far, they’ve had no such luck.
Sony has the rights to Spider-Man and villains associated with him but agreed to lease the character back to Marvel in 2015 so he could appear in the MCU.