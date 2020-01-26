Entertainment world pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, who has died in a helicopter crash

The entertainment world, including Drake, Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Travis Barker, Flea and Cardi B, have paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died today in an helicopter crash.

Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter this morning (January 26) when it went down and a fire broke out, according to reports from TMZ. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived.

Five people are confirmed dead, reportedly including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“The angels got a great one today” Angel Haze tweeted, while Gene Simmons called Bryant a “legend” and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy described reports of the iconic player as “incredibly tragic news”. Read more tributes to Bryant below.

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE 😞 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) January 26, 2020

I love you Kobe — Flea (@flea333) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Fuckin terrible 😪 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 26, 2020

Some of the most fun times I’ve had with my family has been going to Lakers games, so it is so shocking and so sad to hear about Kobe Bryant. Love and mercy to Kobe’s beautiful family. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 26, 2020

Today we lost a Legend. My condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/0LEX4xbVoL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 26, 2020

What incredibly tragic news — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 26, 2020

Holy shit. Kobe is fucking gone. My brain cant even compute. The angels got a great one today. Wow — girl with the gun (@AngelHaze) January 26, 2020

We lost a King. 824 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Damn. 💔 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

The world lost a giant today

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Also praying for the other passengers that we lost and their families. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2020