Eric André’s delayed prank film ‘Bad Trip’ is coming to Netflix next month

Bad Trip, the new prank movie starring Eric André, finally has a release date.

The film, which also stars Tiffany Haddish, and Lil Rel Howery, saw delays last year owing to the coronavirus crisis but is now confirmed to land on Netflix on March 26.

The Kitao Sakurai-directed movie follows André and Howery as they pull pranks across the US. A new teaser that shows various “moms” reacting to the stunts was shared yesterday (February 19) to build momentum for its release.

Advertisement

Watch the new teaser below – which may or may not feature a real-life “Karen”.

Karen does not approve. BAD TRIP hits @netflix March 26th! pic.twitter.com/hYxuM28md9 — Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 19, 2021

Bad Trip follows a busy year for comedian André, whose debut stand-up special Legalize Everything premiered on Netflix last June.

André revealed last year that he was compelled to refuse to cut a joke about the police from the show.

The first sketch sees André pose as a police officer dealing drugs in New Orleans. But Andre explained in an interview that Netflix employees (whom he described as “middle-aged white people”) asked him to cut the joke in light of the Black Lives Matter protests taking place around the world at the time.

The comedian explained how he refused, saying: “I’m like, no, guys! This is the best time to do these jokes. This is what we need!

Advertisement

“We need to point out the absurdity of the police department and what a fucking hypocrisy and a disgrace it is. We need to point out police brutality. I am blessed that my stand-up special is coming out in this time.”