‘Escape IT: Pennywise Room of Horror’ opens in Las Vegas

A new escape room experience, based on hit horror franchise IT, has just opened in Las Vegas.

Escape IT: Pennywise Room Of Horror recreates the small town of Derry, Maine, home to killer clown Pennywise. Produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions, the site sprawls across 30,000 feet of bespoke sets.

As stated in the press release, fans will have access to 20 interactive rooms with live actors, animatronics, mood lighting and state-of-the-art special effects. Attendees will be tasked with finding the missing children who were abducted in the films.

The new escape room will also reflect infamous scenes in It and It Chapter Two, like the sewer tunnels and a clown funeral room. Guests are warned to be aware of their surroundings as Pennywise will chase ticket-holders throughout the experience. At the end, their is an opportunity to shop at the retail store and load up on Pennywise merchandise. To purchase tickets visit EscapeIT.com.

Last year, it was reported that the HBO Max was set to make an IT prequel series in 2023 entitled Welcome to Derry, but the studio has yet to release any further information. According to Cinema Blend, the streaming service is still drafting the title.