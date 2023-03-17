‘Escape IT: Pennywise Room of Horror’ opens in Las Vegas

An escape room has opened up in Las Vegas in honour of the thriller film franchise based on It and It Chapter Two.

Escape IT is the latest attraction in Las Vegas for fans who love the horrific movie clown. It recreates the small town of Derry, Maine, the home of Pennywise. Provided by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Egan Escape Productions, the site has multiple rooms with over 30,000 feet of sinister space full of mazes throughout the exhibit.

As stated in the press release, the ominous tour has more than 20 interactive rooms with live actors, animatronics, mood lighting, and state-of-the-art special FX. The goal of Escape IT is for the guest to find the missing children who were abducted in Derry.

The escape room will reflect infamous scenes in It and It Chapter Two, like the sewer tunnels and a clown funeral room.

The adventurous tour is full of surprises. Guests are warned to be aware of their surroundings with Pennywise known to chase individuals throughout the experience.

Escape It will also feature midway games for the full-themed park experience, and in addition, the guest will be able to shop at the retail store full of Pennywise merchandise.

To purchase tickets visit EscapeIT.com.

Last year, it was reported that the thriller franchise IT was set to make a prequel in 2023 titled Welcome to Derry, but HBOMax hasn’t released any further information regarding the series.

According to Cinema Blend, the streaming service is still drafting the title. Unfortunately, from the looks of it, we won’t be getting the series anytime soon.

As far as casting is concerned NME’s review argued that most of the actors casted in It Chapter Two didn’t bring their A-game, writing that: “Isaiah Mustafa is unconvincing as Mike and James Ransome’s quirky take on hypochondriac Eddie sometimes feels like an impression.”