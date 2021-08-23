‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan hospitalised after assault in Galway

Eternals star Barry Keoghan was reportedly hospitalised last weekend after being the victim of an assault in Galway, Ireland.

The actor, who plays Druig in the upcoming Marvel film, was discovered with serious facial injuries outside the G Hotel in the early hours last Sunday (August 15), according to Independent.ie.

Keoghan was subsequently rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he received treatment for injuries including cuts to his face, before being released.

Gardai were alerted to the situation when he was spotted walking outside the hotel, and it is understood that the actor has not made a complaint over the situation.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3.30am.

“An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

Meanwhile, last week the latest trailer for Eternals was released, revealing important details about the heroes’ origins, as well as what stopped them from engaging in the war with Thanos and why they must unite to save mankind from the Deviants.

Chloé Zhao’s film is also set to star the likes of Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington and Lauren Ridloff.

Last year, Nanjiani labelled Eternals “the most epic” Marvel movie yet, saying: “It’s really, really an epic. And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story but, in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies.

“And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

NME has reached out to Keoghan’s representatives for further comment.