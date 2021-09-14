‘Eternals’ director says film will have a “very big effect” on the MCU’s future

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has teased that the forthcoming film will have a “very big effect” on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer for Eternals was released last month, ahead of the film landing on November 5. As announced upon the Phase Four MCU unveiling, Eternals was meant to hit cinemas on November 6, 2020 – but the coronavirus pandemic means the blockbuster was delayed by almost exactly a year.

In the run-up to the film, Zhao has hinted at its importance in the future narratives of the MCU.

She told Total Film: “I think we stand alone as a film for sure. But I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out.”

Elsewhere, the film’s star Kumail Nanjiani has said his role in Eternals gave him the chance to reject “brown dude” stereotypes usually perpetuated in Hollywood.

The actor, who is playing superhero Kingo in Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming Marvel film, has said he welcomed the chance to portray a different kind of character to the roles he is usually offered in Hollywood.

Elsewhere in the Marvel universe, the studio picked up its first-ever Emmy Awards for its hit Disney+ series WandaVision last week.

It’s also been revealed that Scarlett Johansson’s ongoing lawsuit over Black Widow might prevent the Russo brothers from directing a Marvel film.

According to a new report in The Wall Street Journal, Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed several Marvel films including Infinity War and Endgame, have “hit an impasse” with the studio.