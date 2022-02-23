Evan Rachel Wood details Marilyn Manson allegations in ‘Phoenix Rising’ trailer

Evan Rachel Wood has spoken out about her decision to name Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser in the trailer for Phoenix Rising – watch below.

The actor and activist detailed her experience while romantically involved with Manson for a two-part HBO documentary, set to be released next month.

Last year, the actor publicly accused Manson, her former partner, of abuse, claiming that he started grooming her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.

The musician has denied all allegations by Wood and allegations by others, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetise and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “coordinated attack against him”.

The film also follows Evan Rachel Wood as she works towards the Phoenix Act legislation that she co-authored and lobbied for.

Watch the trailer for Phoenix Rising here:

The film was directed by Amy Berg, who Wood approached in 2019 to work on the project.

Speaking to Variety, the director said of the original plan for the documentary: “It wasn’t about Marilyn Manson and his whole world. This was about an Erin Brockovich story. We were really focused on telling a story about empowerment, something that would offer resources for women and men who are stuck in abusive situations. And that was what we were making – until she decided to name him publicly.”

Berg went on to say Phoenix Rising looks at Wood’s family life and early career as a child actor, “and how she was forced into adulthood from such a young age”. She added: “She’s so candid with us. And it’s very personal.”

A UK release date for Phoenix Rising is yet to be confirmed.