Evan Rachel Wood takes aim at The Academy in furious Twitter rant

Evan Rachel Wood has gone on a furious Twitter rant, taking aim at The Academy and the Oscars.

It’s not clear just yet what prompted the outburst.

“Is anybody else excited to watch the same 12 people get nominated for oscars this year?” the tweets began. A fan then replied asking “Are they all white again?” to which Wood said: “No but I am sure the directors will be all men.

Continuing her thread of messages, Wood said: “This is not to throw shade at the Academy or the films. BUT if we got BIG MONEY out of campaigning, (just like elections) then maybe it would be fair? Just a thought.

She then tweeted: “Also, not blaming it all on the Academy. The industry will only cast Actors that get the movies ‘Financed’ and it becomes a very small pool very quickly.

“Same with female directors. They arent getting nominated because no one is financing their films.”

Ending her rant, she noted that she assumed that the outburst will mean that she doesn’t pick up a nomination at the 2020 Oscars, tweeting: “Also lets just go ahead and assume I am never getting nominated now.”

Earlier this year, Wood called out Stranger Things for Jim Hopper’s “toxic behaviour”, saying: “Yes, I am aware [it’s] ‘just a show’ and it’s set ‘in the 80s’, even though this stuff was unacceptable then, too. But that’s exactly my point. It’s just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life.”