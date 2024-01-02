Here’s every film leaving Netflix UK this month

Bridget Jones’s Diary and No Country For Old Men are among the films leaving Netflix UK in January 2024.

The streaming platform removes films and TV shows every month, as licensing agreements to host them on the service expire.

For the first month of 2024, the Bridget Jones trilogy is one of the main casualties – with Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby all leaving the platform on January 1.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, The Gentlemen from director Guy Ritchie is leaving on January 3, followed by Drive starring Ryan Gosling and Paranormal Activity.

You can check out the full list of confirmed removals (via What’s On Netflix) below.

Every film being removed from Netflix UK in January 2024

January 1

A Wedding For Christmas (2018)

Acrimony (2018)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

The Bank Job (2008)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Christmas Wedding Planner (2017)

Christmas With A View (2018)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Dragons: Dawn Of The Dragon Racers (2014)

Fall Of The Krays (2016)

Full Out 2: You Got This (2020)

Good Burger (1997)

Halloween (2007)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

I Am Jonas (2019)

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood (2015)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Last Castle (2001)

Love Life (2021)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018)

Mom And Dad (2017)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

No Country For Old Men (2007)

Power Rangers (2017)

Puriyatha Puthir (2017)

The Raid (2011)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Rise of the Krays (2015)

Sanju (2018)

Taramanu (2017)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2014)

The Uninvited (2009)

War (2007)

Warrior (2011)

Watchmen (2009)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Wrong Turn (2003)

January 2

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

Hellboy (2004)

January 3

The Gentlemen (2020)

Advertisement

January 4

Colors Of Love (2021)

Drive (2011)

January 5

Redemption Of A Rogue (2020)

January 6

12 Mighty Orphans (2021)

Deadly Cut (2021)

Profile (2018)

January 7

Komola Rocket (2018)

Next Enti? (2018)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

January 8

Is Love Enough – Sir? (2018)

January 11

Departures (2019)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

When Heroes Fly (2018)

January 12

Very Big Short (2015)

January 13

Baazar (2018)

January 14

Maiden (2019)

January 15

Ali (2001)

Bros: After the Screaming Stops (2018)

The Clint (1994)

Dancer (2016)

The Doll 2 (2017)

Don’t Say a Word (2001)

Don’t Tell a Soul (2020)

Echcharikkai (2018)

JFK (1991)

Liam Gallagher: As It Was (2019)

Paycheck (2003)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Terminal (2004)

Under Siege (1992)

Wish You (2021)

Wolf Alice: On the Road (2016)

January 16

The First Monday In May (2016)