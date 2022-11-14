Here’s every film Quentin Tarantino references in new book ‘Cinema Speculation’

Quentin Tarantino analyses some of his favourite films in his new book Cinema Speculation – from Deliverance to Daisy Miller.

The director’s latest book, which is his first work of non-fiction, is a collection of essays organised around the “key American films from the 1970s” that inspired him in his youth.

The book namechecks over 900 movies throughout that have been compiled into a list by Letterboxd user Christian Ryan here. Films mentioned range from The Deer Hunter to Brother John starring the late Sidney Poitier.

Other films referenced precede and go beyond the 1970s including 1991’s Boyz N The Hood, 1938 gangster film Angels With Dirty Faces starring James Cagney, and 2018’s Rocky spinoff sequel Creed II.

While hundreds of movies are referenced the bulk of Cinema Speculation is dedicated to 12 films that have their own dedicated chapter. You can check out the list of films below:

Bullit (1968)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Deliverance (1972)

The Getaway (1972)

The Outfit (1973)

Sisters (1973)

Daisy Miller (1974)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Rolling Thunder (1977)

Paradise Alley (1978)

Hardcore (1979)

The Funhouse (1981)

Tarantino critiques this selection of favourites, too. In the book the director is critical of changes made to the race of certain characters in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, which went against Paul Schrader’s original script.

“Any way you slice it, Scorsese, and producers Michael and Julia Phillips, and Columbia Pictures changing the pimp character of Sport from black to white was a societal compromise,” Tarantino wrote.

The director recently announced two book tour shows at The London Palladium set to take place in March next year.