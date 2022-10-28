Every horror film on Amazon Prime Video UK

Horror film season has arrived this week with highly anticipated scary movies Barbarian and Prey For The Devil hitting cinemas in time for Halloween.

Streamers have also been loading up their catalogues for the spooky season. Not least Amazon Prime Video UK, which has a long list of horror movies to buy, rent and stream for free.

From classic horror franchises like Scream, to recent independent fright fests like Saint Maud, to old favourites and recent additions such as Nia DaCosta’s 2021 remake of Candyman, the Anne Hathaway-starring adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, and the no-holds-barred The Purge: Election Year, there’s a lot to dive into.

See every horror movie on Amazon Prime Video UK below:

X

The Addams Family 2

Goodnight Mommy

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020)

The Postcard Killings

The Dark Tower

IT (2017)

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania

Little Shop Of Horrors

The Lost Treasure Of The Grand Canyon

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

The Purge: Anarchy

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Red Lights

All Hallows’ Eve

The Darkness

Candyman (2021)

The Midnight Meat Train

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Goosebumps

Goosebumps 2

Bundy And The Green River Killer

The Next Girl

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Vacancy

Vacancy 2: The First Cut

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

A Nightmare On Elm Street

Patient Zero

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 3

The Devil’s Rejects

St. Agatha

Smile

After Effect

Flight 7500

The Witches (1990)

A Deadly Legend

The Slumber Party Massacre

Inbred

Searching

The Black Phone

John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos

Hellraiser

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Pt 2

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Curse Of Chucky

The McPherson Tape

Gacy

The Curse Of King Tut’s Tomb

The Curse Of King Tut’s Tomb Part Two

Deep Blue Sea

Orphan

Rise Of The Footsoldier: The Pat Tate Story

Rise Of The Footsoldier 4: Marbella

Terrifier 2

Needful Things

51

John Carpenter’s Ghosts Of Mars

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Quarantine

V/H/S/99

Snowpiercer

Paranormal Activity

Amityville II: The Possession

Assault On Wall Street

Dracula Untold

The Kindred

A Cure For Wellness

Constantine

The Huntress Of Auschwitz

Terrifier

What We Do In The Shadows

Jekyll & Hyde

Splice

Morbius

Secrets In The Walls

Lair

The Rental

The Lie

Bone Tomahawk

House Across The Street

Dead Snow

Scream

Scream 5

The Blair Witch Project

Bad Samaritan

Jungle

Cabin Fever

Rituals

Black Butterfly

Christine

Donnie Darko

Black Box

The Last Rite

Bloodrayne

Sweet River

The Manor

Chopping Mall

Cold Skin

Let Me In

Indecency

Ginger Snaps

The Last Broadcast

Knocking

Jennifer’s Body

Anna

The Resident

Exhibit A

All Hallows’ Eve: The Reaping

Wolves

Trick

The Lockdown Hauntings

Saint Maud

Neither The Sea Nor The Sand

Deadstream

Minotaur

Hypothermia

The Soul Collector

Suspiria

Halloween Kills

The Babadook

Let The Right One In

Black Swan

Hocus Pocus

Sometimes They Come Back

Kill Command

Goblin

The Wraith

The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane

Halloween

Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation

Stir Of Echoes 2: The Homecoming

Pandorum

The Messengers

Bliss

Amityville III

The Wrong House

Dark Summer

Lore

The Hike

Don’t Hang Up

Carrie

The Shadow People

Ginger Snaps 2

Odd Thomas

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

The Wind

Hell

Warhunt

Haunted

Get Duked

The Grotto

Slaughterhouse Rulez

Boys In The Trees

Speak No Evil

The Lost Boys

Halloween

Death Ship

Yesterday

Scream 2

Pumpkins

Flat No. 609

[REC]

Elfie Hopkins

Leprechaun

Assistant

Master

Killer Among Us

Highway Hitcher

I See You

Naked Fear

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Blood Immortal

Boots On The Ground

The Woman

Countdown

All Through The House

The Loft

Hammer Of The Gods

Wake Wood

The Unwilling

The Haunting Of The Tower Of London

Monster High: The Movie

Chatroom

Peripheral

Killer Ink

Demonic

Shadow In The Cloud

The Slumber Party Massacre II

The Wailing

Meanwhile, Prime Video is currently working on a TV adaptation of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film Dead Ringers. It will star Rachel Weisz as Eliot and Beverly Mantle and is the second of Cronenberg’s movies to be turned into TV shows. Scanners is also being adapted by HBO, as was confirmed last month.