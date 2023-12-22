Here’s every song on the ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been released – check it out below.

Directed by James Wan, the DC sequel sees Arthur Curry aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa) join forces with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to protect Atlantis from an ancient power unleashed by Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Other returning cast members for the sequel include Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

Who composed the soundtrack for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom?

Rupert Gregson-Williams, who created the soundtrack for 2019’s Aquaman, returns for the sequel. His other credits include Wonder Woman, Hacksaw Ridge and Murder Mystery.

The soundtrack also features tracks by other artists like ‘Deep End’ by X Ambassadors. You can stream the full album below.

Is this the last Aquaman film?

The future of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is up in the air after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the pair set to relaunch the company’s cinematic universe with Superman Legacy in 2025.

Recently, Momoa said the future isn’t looking bright for his iteration on the superhero.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”