Here’s every song on the ‘Dead Man’s Shoes’ soundtrack

Dead Man’s Shoes returns to cinemas almost 20 years after its original release.

Directed by Shane Meadows (This Is England), the 2004 thriller stars Paddy Considine (House Of The Dragon) as a man who vows to take revenge on a group of drug dealers who abused his younger brother.

The film was nominated for eight British Independent Film Awards at the time, and has become a cult favourite in the years since.

Nearly 20 years after it was originally released, Dead Man’s Shoes was re-released in cinemas on September 12, starting with a showing at the BFI Southbank.

Who composed the soundtrack for Dead Man’s Shoes?

Shane Meadows collaborated with several musicians for the soundtrack, including The Leisure Society’s Nick Hemming who was previously in an indie band named She Talks To Angels with both Meadows and Paddy Considine.

Others who feature on the soundtrack include folk band Clayhill, Richard Hawley and Aphex Twin. You can check out the tracklist for the soundtrack album below.

‘Vessel In Vain’ – Smog

‘Untitled II’ – Calexico

‘Untitled III’ – Calexico

‘Statued’ – Adem

‘Ritual Road Map’ – Calexico

‘Forgotten Thoughts’ – Laurent Garnier

‘Morning Wonder’ – The Earlies

‘Steel 2’ – Richard Hawley

‘Afterlight’ – Clayhill

‘Crooked Road and the Briar’ – Calexico

‘Heartbreaker’ – Lucky Dragons

‘The Diver’ – Gravenhurst

‘I Remember Nothing More’ – Cul de Sac

‘The Fallen Leaves That Jewel The Ground’ – P.G. Six

‘Pluie Sans Nuages’ – Amor Belham Duo B C

‘Nanou 2’ – Aphex Twin

‘Dead Man’ – M. Ward

‘The Only One’ – DM & Gemini

A number of tracks are featured in the film which are not included on the soundtrack album. You can check out these tracks below.

‘Monkey Hair Hide’ – The Leisure Society

‘A King At Night’ – Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

‘De Profundis’ – Arvo Part

‘Let My Prayer Arise’ – Dmitry Bortniansky

‘Chinese Water Python’ – Robyn Hitchcock

‘Sunny Days’ – Position Normal

Other cast members in the film include Toby Kebbell, Gary Stretch, Stuart Wolfenden, Neil Bell and Paul Sadot.

Following Dead Man’s Shoes, Meadows went onto direct This Is England, Somers Town, Le Donk & Scor-zay-zee and 2023 series The Gallows Pole.