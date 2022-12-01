Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in December

Netflix has shared everything coming to the UK platform this month across film and television – scroll down for the full list of titles.

In December, film fans can watch Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion just before Christmas, while The Witcher: Blood Origin drops on Christmas Day.

Earlier in the month, new seasons of Archer and Emily In Paris will be released on Netflix, as well as an updated version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and Guillermo Del Toro’s take on Pinocchio.

Robert Downey Jr. is also on the platform with a documentary about his father, Sr, while Alejandro González Iñarritu’s film BARDO will also have its premiere.

Take a look at the full list here:

December 1

Archer (season 13)

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

Blippi Wonders (season 2)

Dead End (season 1)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Split Gravy on Rice

Stuart Little

The Masked Scammer

Qala

The Raven

Troll

December 2

Firefly Lane (season 2 – part 1)

Hot Skull (season 1)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life (season 2)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Sr.

Supermodel Me: Revolution (season 1)

Warriors Of Future

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (season 1)

December 6

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (season 1)

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

December 7

Burning Patience

I Hate Christmas (season 1)

Smiley (season 1)

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower (season 1)

Too Hot To Handle (season 4)

December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism (season 1)

The Elephant Whisperers

December 9

CAT (season 1)

Dragon Age: Absolution (season 1)

Dream Home Makeover (season 4)

God’s Crooked Lines

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

December 10

Alchemy Of Souls: Light And Shadow (season 1)

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (season 2)

Tom Papa: What A Day!

December 14

Glitter (season 1)

I Believe In Santa

Kangaroo Valley

December 15

Sonic Prime (season 1)

The Big 4

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

December 16

A Storm For Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator

Cook At All Costs (season 1)

Dance Monsters (season 1)

Far From Home (season 1)

How To Ruin Christmas (season 3)

Paradise PD (season 4)

Private Lesson

Summer Job (season 1)

The Recruit (season 1)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 19

Trolley (season 1)

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas (season 1)

Mothering Sunday

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1

December 21

Emily In Paris (season 3)

The Interest Of Love (season 1)

December 22

Alice in Borderland (season 2)

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters! (season 1)

The Fabulous (season 1)

December 25

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Time Hustler (season 1)

December 26

Treason

Vir Das: Landing

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 30

The Glory (season 1)

White Noise