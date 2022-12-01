Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in December

Netflix has shared everything coming to the UK platform this month across film and television – scroll down for the full list of titles.
In December, film fans can watch Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel Glass Onion just before Christmas, while The Witcher: Blood Origin drops on Christmas Day.
Earlier in the month, new seasons of Archer and Emily In Paris will be released on Netflix, as well as an updated version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and Guillermo Del Toro’s take on Pinocchio.
Robert Downey Jr. is also on the platform with a documentary about his father, Sr, while Alejandro González Iñarritu’s film BARDO will also have its premiere.
Take a look at the full list here:
December 1
Archer (season 13)
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
Blippi Wonders (season 2)
Dead End (season 1)
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Split Gravy on Rice
Stuart Little
The Masked Scammer
Qala
The Raven
Troll
December 2
Firefly Lane (season 2 – part 1)
Hot Skull (season 1)
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life (season 2)
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Sr.
Supermodel Me: Revolution (season 1)
Warriors Of Future
December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (season 1)
December 6
Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (season 1)
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7
Burning Patience
I Hate Christmas (season 1)
Smiley (season 1)
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower (season 1)
Too Hot To Handle (season 4)
December 8
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism (season 1)
The Elephant Whisperers
December 9
CAT (season 1)
Dragon Age: Absolution (season 1)
Dream Home Makeover (season 4)
God’s Crooked Lines
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
December 10
Alchemy Of Souls: Light And Shadow (season 1)
December 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (season 1)
Last Chance U: Basketball (season 2)
Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
Glitter (season 1)
I Believe In Santa
Kangaroo Valley
December 15
Sonic Prime (season 1)
The Big 4
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
A Storm For Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator
Cook At All Costs (season 1)
Dance Monsters (season 1)
Far From Home (season 1)
How To Ruin Christmas (season 3)
Paradise PD (season 4)
Private Lesson
Summer Job (season 1)
The Recruit (season 1)
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 19
Trolley (season 1)
December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas (season 1)
Mothering Sunday
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1
December 21
Emily In Paris (season 3)
The Interest Of Love (season 1)
December 22
Alice in Borderland (season 2)
December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters! (season 1)
The Fabulous (season 1)
December 25
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Time Hustler (season 1)
December 26
Treason
Vir Das: Landing
December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 30
The Glory (season 1)
White Noise