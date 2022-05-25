‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ breaks A24 box office record

Everything Everywhere All At Once has broken a US box office record for indie studio A24.

The ambitious, multi-dimensional martial arts film, direct by The Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), overtook Uncut Gems as the studio’s highest-grossing movie ever, making $52,263,484 (£41,829,079) at the US domestic box office after the weekend.

The Michelle Yeoh-starring film could be on course to overtake Ari Aster’s horror movie Hereditary as A24’s highest-grossing movie worldwide ($80million) – especially as it still hasn’t opened in all international markets yet, even after its delayed release in UK and Ireland cinemas on May 13.

Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang in the film, a mother thrown into a sci-fi action-adventure – alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan – after she learns she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternate versions of herself throughout the multiverse.

Watch the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once below.

Earlier this month (May 13), Yeoh said she texted Jackie Chan teasing him about turning down the lead role.

The martial arts legend was originally envisioned by Scheinert and Kwan as playing Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s main character. However, when he said he was unavailable, they rewrote the part for Yeoh.

“Jackie actually texted me,” she told the Guardian about his response to the film. “And he says: ‘Wow, I hear amazing things about your movie. Did you know that the boys came to see me in China?’”

The actor added that she had responded by teasing Chan, saying: “Yes, your loss my bro!”

The soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All At Once, meanwhile, features tracks by the likes of André 3000, Mitski, David Byrne, Moses Sumney and more. Son Lux composed the score for the sci-fi action film.