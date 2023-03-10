Ahead of the Oscars 2023, it’s been reported that Everything Everywhere All At Once is now the world’s most-awarded movie ever.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated in 11 categories including Best Picture and Best Director at the 95th Academy Awards, which take place this weekend (March 12).

But ahead of that, research done by IGN suggests that Everything Everywhere All At Once is already the world’s most-awarded movie ever, a title previously thought to be held by Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King.

Advertisement

The absurdist, multiversal comedy-drama has racked up 158 accolades from major critic organisations and award bodies, compared to Return Of The King which achieved 101.

According to IGN, they also looked at nominations but only included “award-giving bodies that recognised both films,” with only 45 out of 152 including both films in their selections.

“Narrowing down their totals to just these 45 organisations, Everything Everywhere All At Once still has Return Of The King beat when it comes to awards (138 to 127) and nominations (295 to 189).”

Everything Everywhere All At Once was released last April. In a review, NME wrote: “By weaving together so much action, drama, comedy, sci-fi and general invention, directing duo Daniels repeatedly set high bars for their movie to clear.”

Most of the time they do so easily – a wild joke will turn into a wilder running gag, or the actors will deliver a touching scene while voicing a pair of inanimate objects. The previous Daniels collaboration, Swiss Army Man, fell apart rather more dramatically – and this one is far more satisfying. Could it be 2022’s biggest word-of-mouth hit? We hope so.”

Advertisement

More recently, Everything Everywhere star Michelle Yeoh deleted an Instagram post where she shared an article about the Oscars race for Best Actress, which referred to fellow nominee Cate Blanchett.

It’s believed the deleted post may have been a potential violation of the Academy’s campaign rules. Under the ‘References to Other Nominees’ section, Part B reads: “Any tactic that singles out ‘the competition’ by name or titles is expressly forbidden.”