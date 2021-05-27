‘Evil Dead Rise’ confirmed for release on streaming platforms Canal+ and HBO Max

Evil Dead Rise – the new installment in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise – has been confirmed for release on streaming platforms, including Canal+ in the UK and HBO Max in the US.

The film was confirmed in 2019 under the tentative name of Evil Dead Now, with Lee Cronin (The Hole in The Ground) handpicked to direct by Raimi. It was officially announced yesterday (May 26) that Evil Dead Rise is in development at New Line Cinema. No release date has been confirmed, but the film will arrive on streaming platforms HBO Max (US), Canal+(UK) and Metropolitan (France).

Raimi will return as executive producer alongside franchise star Bruce Campbell, who will not be starring in the film. The film will commence production in New Zealand next month.

As reported by Variety, Evil Dead Rise will follow up the original film trilogy – comprising 1981’s The Evil Dead, 1987’s Evil Dead II, and 1992’s Army of Darkness – and star Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan as a pair of estranged sisters who face a new horde of flesh-possessing demons.

“I can’t wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition,” Campbell said in a statement.

Raimi expressed his excitement for the franchise’s return to its original studio New Line Cinema. “The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself,” he said. “I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.”

“The Evil Dead movies filled my brain with terror and awe when I first saw them at 9 years old,” Cronin said. “I am excited and humbled to be resurrecting the most iconic of evil forces for both the fans and a whole new generation.”

Raimi is currently shooting Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, marking his return to the Marvel universe following the original Spider-Man films of the 2000s.