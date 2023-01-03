‘Evil Dead Rise’: First official trailer arrives tomorrow

The first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise will be released tomorrow (January 4).

The news was announced via the film’s official social media accounts today (January 3), teasing the trailer’s arrival with a sneak peek clip.

In the short teaser, a young girl is seen peeking through the door of her barricaded family home, with her zombified mother staring straight back from the other side.

You can watch it below.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the forthcoming film will star Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Evil Dead Rise, which was once set for release on HBO Max, is now scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on April 21, 2023

A little peek at what’s to come. New trailer for Evil Dead Rise arrives tomorrow. #EvilDeadRise pic.twitter.com/B2Lj45AHVp — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, cast members from the original 1981 horror recently returned to the franchise for the Saber Interactive game Evil Dead: The Game.

Original series lead actor Bruce Campbell was always attached to reprise his iconic role of Ash Williams, the hapless hero who finds himself battling unstoppable “Deadites” over the course of the film series and the recent Ash vs Evil Dead TV show, but he was also joined by more of his co-stars.

Both Ellen Sandweiss, who played Ash’s sister Cheryl Williams, and Richard DeManincor, Ash’s friend Scotty, make appearances in The Game.

Campbell said that having the original actors lend their voices to the game gives it “that much more street cred” than trying to find soundalike actors to play the characters.

The Saber Interactive game is now available to purchase.