Ewan McGregor will reportedly return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

May The Force be with you (again)

There are reports that Ewan McGregor is to return to playing Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new Star Wars TV series.

According to Deadline and Clinelinx, the 48-year-old Scottish actor is set to reprise his role as the Jedi Master in an as yet untitled Disney+ TV series.

Disney+ is Walt Disney Studio’s new steaming platform which is set to be unveiled on November 12 this year.

McGregor, who has not appeared in a Star Wars film since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, has been rumoured to reprise the role of Obi-Wan for some time, although details have so far been kept under wraps.

The star has also previously spoken about reprising his role in 2018.

Speaking to reporters at the Golden Globes award last year, McGregor said: “I’d be happy to play [Obi-Wan] again.”

He added that he “[didn’t] know any more about than you do,” to reporters when asked about the rumours saying “there is a lot of talk.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Smith recently promised that the final shot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will “melt fans’ minds”.

The J. J. Abrams-directed movie, which will serve as the final instalment of the sci-franchise’s sequel trilogy and the Skywalker saga, is set for release on December 20.

Speaking to IGN at San Diego’s Comic-Con over the weekend, Smith said he went to the set of the film in London at Abrams’ request and, whilst there, was promised big things by the production crew.

“There was this scuttlebutt about a set at Pinewood, a big set that [the crew] were like: ‘You have to see this. When you see it, it’ll melt your mind.'”