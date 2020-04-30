A new Ruen Brothers song written for Alice Wu’s coming-of-age drama The Half Of It premieres today on NME.COM.

‘Lonesome’, one of four new tracks by the British act featured in the Netflix film released tomorrow (May 1), forms part of the soundtrack to the story of a shy Chinese-American student who becomes part of a love triangle. Listen to ‘Lonesome’ below.

The Half Of It tells the story of Ellie (played by Leah Lewis), a straight-A student who helps school jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) woo popular girl Aster (Alexxis Lemire). The problem? Ellie soon discovers she has feelings for Aster.

Speaking about the song, the Ruen Brothers said: “‘Lonesome’ is about distance in a relationship and the effect that can have on one another. We feel the scene ‘Lonesome’ is featured in portrays a psychological distance between characters, the yearning of one to be closer to the other, as they bond as friends.

“We turned the lights off in the studio and performed the song, the vocals were captured in a single take. Doing it that way captured a nice delivery and an intimate feel which we felt suited the scene. We believe Elvis did a similar thing when recording his softer songs.”

The band added that a couple of songs from their upcoming second album are also featured in the film: ‘Flying Cars’ and ‘Takin’ It Easy (Ru Demo Take)’.

Additionally, The Ruen Brothers are doing a livestream this Saturday, May 2 at 7pm EDT (Sunday, May 3, 12am BST) on Warm Audio’s Facebook page.