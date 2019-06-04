Explosion on the set of new ‘James Bond’ film injures one crew member and damages Pinewood Studios

Trending:

It's not the first setback the film's suffered

A “controlled explosion” on the set of the forthcoming James Bond film has injured one crew member and caused damage to Pinewood Studios, according to the project’s Twitter account.

The tweet says: “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

It’s not the first wound suffered on the set. Last month, Daniel Craig himself reportedly injured his ankle while filming an action scene, leading to production being suspended.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been drafted in to work on the film’s script – and spoke of her desire to make the film’s female characters “feel like real people.”

“It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character,” she said.

Bond 25’s release date was recently pushed back by two months and is now expected to arrive on April 8, 2020. The film has hit several other stumbling blocks ever since it was announced four years ago including original director Danny Boyle’s departure from the project over creative differences.