Explosion on the set of new ‘James Bond’ film injures one crew member and damages Pinewood Studios

A “controlled explosion” on the set of the forthcoming James Bond film has injured one crew member and caused damage to Pinewood Studios, according to the project’s Twitter account.

The tweet says: “During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

It’s not the first wound suffered on the set. Last month, Daniel Craig himself reportedly injured his ankle while filming an action scene, leading to production being suspended.