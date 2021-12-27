Explosive new ‘The Batman’ trailer sees “The Bat and The Cat” join forces

A new trailer for The Batman looks at the relationship between the titular superhero and his counterpart, Catwoman.

The DC movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, is set to arrive on March 4, 2022 and was directed by Matt Reeves.

In the latest preview of The Batman, the action centres on Batman and Catwoman’s relationship. In the two-and-a-half-minute video, it shows Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman (also known as Selina Kyle) telling Batman: “If we don’t stand up, no one will.”

“You’ve got a lot of cats,” Batman replies, referring to the meowing animals at her feet. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds, later adding: “The Bat and The Cat – it has a nice ring.” Watch the new trailer below now.

The date for when The Batman will arrive on streaming services has also been announced. The movie will premiere on HBO Max in the US on April 8. A UK streaming release date has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, fans have speculated that the new film will re-introduce the Joker to the franchise following the release of another trailer earlier this month.

In a Japanese trailer shared on December 12, a sinister voice says at the end of the clip: “I’ve been trying to reach you, Bruce Wayne.” Although the voice could belong to Paul Dano’s Riddler, fans have also pointed at a brief glimpse at a wall showing a very distinct smile in the background of a photo as another possible hint of the Joker’s return.

As well as Pattinson, Kravitz and Dano, The Batman is set to star Barry Keoghan, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Colin Farrell and more.