‘Extraction 2’ director wants to see John Wick go up against Tyler Rake

The director of Extraction 2 has said he’d like to see John Wick square off against Tyler Rake in a film.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler in the upcoming action thriller sequel, which is set for release on Netflix Friday, June 16.

Speaking ahead of the sequel’s release, director Sam Hargrave was asked who’d win in a fight between John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, and Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake.

“I love that conversation,” Hargrave told Dexerto. “You know… as the director of the Tyler Rake world, I’d have to support my man Tyler Rake.

“But then, in the canon of movies and legendary skills, it’s hard. How can you bet against John Wick? What I will say is, as a fan, I want to see that go down and I would love to be in the pub with you and your buddies and talk about it… it’s two epic action stars going at it. That’d be amazing.”

When asked the same question by Collider, Hargrave said Tyler Rake would win if John Wick’s bulletproof suit was removed from the equation. “I’m gonna take away John Wick’s bulletproof suit and I’m gonna give it to Tyler Rake,” he said. “The dude’s a badass, so there’s no debate.”

Alongside Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa both reprise their roles in Extraction 2. New additions to the cast include Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Idris Elba.

A number of John Wick spin-offs are in the works, including three-part series The Continental and Ballerina starring Ana de Armas. The last mainline installment was John Wick: Chapter 4, which released earlier this year.