‘Extraction 3’ with Chris Hemsworth is coming to Netflix

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed that a third Extraction film is in the works.

The Marvel star has just premiered action sequel Extraction 2 on Netflix, and during the weekend’s TUDUM event (June 17) he announced alongside director Sam Hargrave that a follow-up is on the way.

The franchise – which is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks – began with 2020’s Extraction, and follows Hemsworth’s black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

The recent sequel picks up after the character’s close brush with death at the end of the first film, and sees him try and save the family of a Georgian gangster.

Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hargrave admitted he would love to see Rake face off against Keanu Reeves’s action character John Wick. Asked who would win in a fight between the two, he told Dexerto: “I love that conversation. You know… as the director of the Tyler Rake world, I’d have to support my man Tyler Rake.

“But then, in the canon of movies and legendary skills, it’s hard. How can you bet against John Wick? What I will say is, as a fan, I want to see that go down and I would love to be in the pub with you and your buddies and talk about it… it’s two epic action stars going at it. That’d be amazing.”

Alongside Hemsworth, Extraction 2 brings back Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa, while new additions include Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Idris Elba.

In NME‘s three-star review, we said: “Characters make strange choices that put them in mortal danger for no reason and Idris Elba momentarily turns up as a cockney fixer who downs a beer and then vanishes.

“He reappears again at the end, to set up another sequel, though you’ll have decided whether to stick with this series long before then. It’s mostly pleasing, mindless fun, but making sense of the story is like pulling teeth.”