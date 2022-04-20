Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii following alleged assault

Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii and charged with assault following an alleged incident of violence on Tuesday (April 19).

According to a media statement issued by the Hawaii Police Department, officers attended a private residence in Pāhoa at 1.10am local time, following a report that a chair had been thrown and struck a woman in the head.

Police determined that Miller, 29, had “become irate after being asked to leave”, proceeding to allegedly throw a chair at a 26-year-old woman who was left with a half-inch wound to her forehead. The woman declined medical treatment for her injury.

Miller was arrested after police located the actor on a roadway, charging them with assault in the second degree. “After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning Miller was released pending further investigation,” the police statement read. “This is an active investigation.”

It’s the second time in as many months The Flash star has been arrested in Hawaii. In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, after an incident in a bar where Miller allegedly became “agitated” and began “yelling obscenities”.

Miller reportedly then “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail”. The actor was released on bail.