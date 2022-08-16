Ezra Miller apologises for “past behavior”, begins treatment for “complex mental health issues”

Ezra Miller has apologised and disclosed that they have begun treatment for “complex mental health issues” following a string of legal troubles and allegations of assault and harassment in recent years, particularly in 2022

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement provided to Variety.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller has portrayed superhero The Flash in the DC Extended Universe, including in 2017’s Justice League, and the forthcoming The Flash, which is slated to arrive next year. However, the wide array of misconduct accusations levelled at the actor have overshadowed their on-screen accolades, and cast doubt over their future involvement with DC Films.

In April 2020, footage surfaced that appeared to show Miller strangling a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. No charges were filed following the incident.

In March of this year, the actor was arrested in Hawaii after an alleged physical altercation with patrons at a karaoke bar after having hurled obscenities at clients there, and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. They pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct and received a $500 fine.

They were arrested again in Hawaii in April, and were taken into custody for second-degree assault, reportedly for allegedly throwing a chair at a private get-together, hitting a woman and leaving a cut on her forehead.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, claiming the actor had used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent”.

Later that month, a 12-year-old-child, their mother and their neighbour were granted an order of protection against Miller after an alleged incident at a social gathering in February, in which the actor was accused of threatening the woman’s family and behaving inappropriate towards the child.

The latest incident came earlier this month, when Miller was charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing alcohol in the US state of Vermont. They are due to be arraigned in court on September 26. Prior to now, Miller had not publicly addressed the allegations.

According to Variety, a source close to Warner Bros. Discovery – who have employed Miller both as The Flash as well as in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts – said the company supported the actor’s decision to seek treatment.

In June, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was facing a “crisis” over how to handle the bad press surrounding Miller, and that it was likely they would not keep their role in future DC films following The Flash.

Earlier this month, Zaslav confirmed that the release of The Flash was going ahead despite Miller’s legal troubles. The film is set to be released in cinemas on June 23, 2023, and is also set to feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman.