Ezra Miller to plead guilty to trespassing in burglary case

Ezra Miller is to plead guilty to a trespassing charge related to a burglary case in Vermont.

Last October, Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home in Vermont last year. The maximum sentence if convicted was 26 years in prison.

NBC News now report that the Vermont Superior Court has confirmed that two charges, of petit larceny and burglary in an unoccupied property, have been dropped.

Miller will now reportedly plead guilty to the third charge of unlawful trespassing on Friday (13 January) in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court.

Variety report that prosecutors are recommending a year’s probation, $500 (£411) fine and 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence.

In October, The Flash actor appeared remotely in Green Mountain State’s Superior Court in relation to the incident, which was reported to the police after several bottles of alcohol were removed from owner Isaac Winokur’s home.

During the court appearance, Miller was told to stay away from Winokur, and was also banned from interacting with Vermont resident Aiden Early as part of the conditions for their release.

The charges are among a number of legal issues relating to Miller, with the actor arrested in Hawaii last March with disorderly conduct and harassment after reportedly becoming “agitated” and “yelling obscenities” at other people singing karaoke in a bar.

They were detained again in Hawaii the following month for an alleged incident of violence, having been asked to leave a private residence in Pāhoa after allegedly throwing a chair that struck a woman in the head.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, and claimed the use of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata”.

A 12-year-old-child, their mother and their neighbour, were granted an order of protection against The Flash actor the same month after a reported incident at a social gathering on February 2.