These are all the famous actors striking on the picket line

Kevin Bacon, Susan Sarandon and Awkwafina are some of the latest names showing their support

By Charlotte Krol
Kevin Bacon, Awkwafina, and Paul Dano pictured in a composite image
Kevin Bacon; Awkwafina; Paul Dano. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images; MEGA/GC Images; NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Dozens of famous faces have joined the picket lines in support of the Hollywood strikes, including Kevin Bacon, Susan Sarandon, Awkwafina, Paul Dano and Olivia Wilde.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) strike against Hollywood production houses was called recently after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) collapsed last week.

Actors are demanding increases in base pay and residuals. Also included in their demands are guarantees from studio and production companies about how AI will be used, including with their likeness, and that they will be compensated when any of their work is used to train AI.

Additionally, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since early May with similar stipulations. It marks the first time in more than 60 years that actors and writers have gone on strike simultaneously.

Picket signs at the Hollywood writers' strike
SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Since the writers’ strike was announced a number of films and TV shows have shut down production in solidarity. You can find out which have been affected here.

The AMPTP said in a statement that a strike is “certainly not the outcome we hoped for”, saying that “studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life”.

“The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry,” it added.

The actors’ guild president, Fran Drescher, previously released a statement that said: “The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”

See photos and videos of famous actors who have joined the picket line in recent days below.

Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Apollo 13, X-Men: First Class)

Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking, The Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings)

Awkwafina
Awkwafina. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Paul Dano (The Batman, The Fabelmans, Little Miss Sunshine)

Paul Dano
Paul Dano. CREDIT: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Olivia Wilde (House, Tron: Legacy)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya, The West Wing, Masters Of Sex)

Allison Janney
Allison Janney. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Portlandia)

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis. CREDIT: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad)

Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk. CREDIT: SAG-AFTRA-strikes-2000×1270

Adam Scott (Severance, Parks And Recreation) and Martin Starr (Adventureland, Spider-Man films)

Adam Scott and Martin Starr
Adam Scott and Martin Starr. CREDIT: jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Christian Slater (True Romance, Star Wars movies)

Christian Slater
Christian Slater. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Avengers: Endgame)

Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown (centre). CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, Sin City)

Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire, Younger)

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff. CREDIT: jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Logan Lerman (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower) and Joey King (Fargo)

Elsewhere, Mark Ruffalo has urged fellow actors and writers to work together to make independent projects to cut out Hollywood’s “fat cats”.

The actor posted a thread on Twitter on Saturday (July 15) in response to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began last week.

In a post in support of the strike, Ruffalo wrote: “How about we all jump into indies now? Content creators create a film & TV-making system alongside the studio & streaming networks? So there is actual competition.”

Ron Perlman, meanwhile, as clarified a “heated” remark he made in response to a quote from a studio executive amid the Hollywood strikes.

