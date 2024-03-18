Fan-made Spider-Man horror film releases first trailer

The trailer has been released for The Spider, a fan-made “horror take on Spider-Man“.

The project was written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Andy Chen, who goes under the alias of Locust Garden on social media. He had previously made a Shrek-inspired horror short which was released in 2022.

It stars The Walking Dead‘s Chandler Riggs as Spider-Man, while the rest of the cast consists of Caylee Cowan, Matthew Vorce, Kyra Gardner, Holgie Forrester, Carl Addicott, David Rice, Andrew Hernon, Kealani Kitaura, Ronan Arthur and Ben Thomas.

“I had this idea to make a horror Spider-Man fan film soon after my Shrek horror film blew up,” Chen said. “And I’m so honoured to announce we have the amazing Chandler Riggs playing Peter Parker!!”

The non-profit film has no affiliation with Marvel, Sony or Disney. A release date has not been confirmed but Chen has said the film will be released online “soon”.

Check out the trailer below:

In other Spider-Man news, Nicolas Cage has confirmed that he’s in talks to star in the live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series.

Cage, who voiced the titular character in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, revealed in a recent interview with Collider at SXSW that he’s been having “conversation[s]” about reprising the role for the upcoming show.

“Well, I can say that we have been talking,” he said. “It’s no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favourite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee’s masterpiece.

“I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing’s definitive yet. It’s just conversation.”