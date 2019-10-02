Fan pays $3,000 for Ewan McGregor’s ‘Star Wars’ rat tail

As you do

An anonymous bidder has paid $3,100 (£1,722) for the clip-on rat’s tail worn by Ewan McGregor in Star Wars Episode I: A Phantom Menace.

The auction, which concluded today (October 2), had a listing that described the significance of McGregor’s braid, which he wore while portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 1999 film.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi sported his Padawan braid throughout the film to signify the rank he had reached in his Jedi apprentice training,” part of the listing read. “Originally from the collection of hair stylist Sue Love, who worked on several notable productions, including the Star Wars franchise and Withnail & I, the long braid is made from brown synthetic hair and features two bands of red thread and two bands of faux-gold thread.”

Other memorabilia from the prequel movie is listed on the site including autographed call sheets, chairs and posters.

The listing for the braid, spotted by LadBible, also read: “Different coloured bands would be added to these whenever a Padawan progressed in their training. The braid shows signs of production use, including glue remnants at the top, minor wear and loose strands of thread.”

It’s not the first time someone has splashed out on Star Wars memorabilia. Last August a bidder spent a whopping £450,000 on the jacket worn by Harrison Ford (Han Solo) in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) [via Belfast Telegraph].

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans have been given a glimpse of two new characters to appear in the next film in the franchise: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.