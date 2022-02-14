Fan wants to skip child’s birth to avoid ‘The Batman’ spoilers

A fan of the forthcoming The Batman is planning to skip his child’s birth in order to see the DC movie on its opening day.

It comes after his wife took to Reddit to complain about her husband’s actions.

“My (25F) husband (28M) and I are expecting a baby. As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early march. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day” she wrote in a post.

“He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrived a few hours late and is not such a big deal,” she continued. “He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset, because I feel deprioritised by him.”

The Batman marks Robert Pattinson‘s debut as the Caped Crusader, alongside Paul Dano as villain The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile, the theme tune to the new movie, dropped last month.

The Batman will be released in UK cinemas on March 4.