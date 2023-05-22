NewsFilm News

Fans are confused by Leonardo DiCaprio’s accent in ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

“Has anybody ever sounded like that?”

By Adam Starkey
Still shot of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, taken from 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'
Still shot of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, taken from 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'. CREDIT: Press

Leonardo DiCaprio’s accent has caused some confusion following the first trailer for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Based on the book by David Grann, Martin Scorsese’s western crime drama follows the FBI investigation into a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, after oil is discovered on their land.

After the first trailer debuted on Thursday (May 18), some viewers raised eyebrows at the authenticity of DiCaprio’s southern accent.

One viewer wrote: “Did Leo just invent a new accent, has anybody ever sounded like that?”

“Love him but why does scorsese feel the need to inflict leo dicaprio doing a terrible accent on us every decade or so,” another added.

You can check out more reactions below.

Killers Of The Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 20), where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Alongside DiCaprio, the film stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Tantoo Cardinal.

During the film’s press conference at Cannes, De Niro compared his character William Hale to former US president Donald Trump.

“I don’t understand a lot about my character,” De Niro said (via Variety). “Part of him is sincere. The other part, where he’s betraying [the Osage people], there’s a feeling of entitlement. We became a lot more aware [of that dichotomy] after George Floyd with systemic racism.”

He added: “It’s the banality of evil,  the thing we have to watch out for. We see it today, of course. We all know who I’m going to talk about, but I won’t say the name.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to be released in cinemas in October, before arriving on Apple TV+ at a later date.

