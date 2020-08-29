Fans are resharing this beautiful footage of Chadwick Boseman surprising ‘Black Panther’ fans

Chadwick Boseman fans are resharing some footage of the actor surprising Black Panther fans in the wake of his death.

Best known for his role as King T’Challa in the Marvel smash hit, Boseman has died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer.

His death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages this morning (August 29).

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Tributes have flooded social media, including those from Boseman’s fellow actors. Aside from heartfelt messages paying respect, fans have also been sharing some footage of Boseman surprising Black Panther fans.

The footage was filmed in 2018 as part of a sketch for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In it, fans can be seen discussing what Black Panther means to them as Boseman watches on from behind a curtain. The actor then pops out to surprise the fans.

You can watch it below:

.@chadwickboseman chats with hilarious fan, Shalewa Sharpe, in this extended cut of the #BlackPanther Surprise. pic.twitter.com/FlThuF1SVs — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 1, 2018

In light of the news, #WakandaForever began trending on Twitter in the United States in tribute to Boseman’s starring role in Black Panther.

Marvel Studios shared a statement to pay tribute to Boseman, saying” “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, also shared a statement on Boseman’s passing.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” he said. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life.

“He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”